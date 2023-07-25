StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut shares of Conformis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Conformis Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.38. Conformis has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 74.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

