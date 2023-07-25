StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
OncoCyte Stock Down 9.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ OCX opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at about $896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
