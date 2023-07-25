StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCX opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at about $896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.