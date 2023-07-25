StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $2.40 price target on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $79.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 130,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PEDEVCO news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,500 shares in the company, valued at $206,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 130,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,535.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 68.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PEDEVCO

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Featured Articles

