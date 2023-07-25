StockNews.com Downgrades Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Sell

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Pan American Silver Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.28. 2,605,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,514. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $21.52.
About Pan American Silver
