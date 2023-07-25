StockNews.com Downgrades Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Sell

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.28. 2,605,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,514. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $21.52.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

