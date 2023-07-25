StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,703. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

