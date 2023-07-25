StockNews.com Lowers Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Hold

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CWCO. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of CWCO stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 135,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,002. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Consolidated Water by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Consolidated Water by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 506,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Consolidated Water by 7.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 420,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 30,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Consolidated Water by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

