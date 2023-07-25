StockNews.com Upgrades VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $211.88 on Friday. VeriSign has a 12-month low of $169.24 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.69 and its 200 day moving average is $214.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that VeriSign will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 4,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total transaction of $920,262.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,610 shares in the company, valued at $139,487,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total transaction of $920,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,610 shares in the company, valued at $139,487,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $137,996.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,378,143.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,509 shares of company stock worth $9,826,245. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 24.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 153,049 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.