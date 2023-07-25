Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at TD Cowen

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

STOK stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.47. 4,926,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,959. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $26,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stoke Therapeutics news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $26,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 24,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $250,427.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at $573,396.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,612 shares of company stock worth $852,307 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

