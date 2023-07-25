Storj Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Storj token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a market capitalization of $109.06 million and approximately $17.38 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Storj

Storj’s launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,672,256 tokens. The official website for Storj is storj.io. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storj

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows users to securely and privately store their data on a distributed network of nodes. The platform uses blockchain technology and cryptographic protocols to ensure that user data remains secure and immutable. Storj was created by a team of developers led by Shawn Wilkinson, and the Storj token, or STORJ, is used to pay for storage and bandwidth on the network and incentivize node operators to provide storage and bandwidth. Overall, Storj provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional cloud storage services while allowing users to retain ownership and control of their data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

