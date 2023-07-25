Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 1,335 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $325.11 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $326.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

