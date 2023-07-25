Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,222,000 after buying an additional 408,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,870,000 after purchasing an additional 171,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $745,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $185.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.23. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $187.82. The firm has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

