Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

