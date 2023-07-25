Syverson Strege & Co Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.70. 8,880,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,340,906. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

