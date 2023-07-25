Syverson Strege & Co Has $4.31 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Syverson Strege & Co reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,039,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,816 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598,179 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.73.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

