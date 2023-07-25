Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,400 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $39,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,228,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,346,771,000 after buying an additional 810,901 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,419,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,434,366,000 after buying an additional 173,053 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,342,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,902,000 after buying an additional 394,914 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,383,000 after buying an additional 615,611 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

TSM traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.68. 2,602,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,219,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

