TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$60.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRP. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$59.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.09.

TC Energy stock traded down C$1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,658. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.64. The stock has a market cap of C$48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$48.96 and a 52 week high of C$71.44.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.69 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.3094059 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

