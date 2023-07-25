Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.60–$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.63 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.25)-($1.60) EPS.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,023,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,021. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.09. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. The business had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.86.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,464 shares of company stock worth $509,310. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 116.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,632,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 68.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,934 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after buying an additional 1,089,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,369,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,270,000 after buying an additional 902,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

