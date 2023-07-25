Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18 to $0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.0 million to $199.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.81 million. Tenable also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.65 to $0.69 EPS.

TENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Tenable from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.94.

NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.78. 1,143,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88. Tenable has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $121,146.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at $94,946.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $57,925.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $121,146.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at $94,946.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,134 shares of company stock worth $1,046,423. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Tenable by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

