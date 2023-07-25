Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.22.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $447.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.61 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John W. Cummings purchased 1,110 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,472.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,536.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Cummings purchased 1,110 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,472.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,536.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,610 shares of company stock worth $1,114,233. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 59,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $3,046,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 521,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,437,000 after buying an additional 122,299 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

See Also

