Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.68-1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.36-4.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

TXN traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.08. 6,093,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,150,306. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Bank of America cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,034,694,000 after purchasing an additional 721,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

