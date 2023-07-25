The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll Sells 8,102 Shares

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 8,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $34,514.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,861 shares in the company, valued at $591,547.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 400 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $1,704.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 5,367 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $22,970.76.

On Monday, July 17th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 7,105 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $30,267.30.

On Thursday, July 13th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 11,163 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $48,782.31.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 13,870 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $61,860.20.

Real Good Food Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of RGF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,743. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.23. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $7.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Real Good Food had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Real Good Food from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Good Food

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Real Good Food by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Real Good Food by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Real Good Food by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Real Good Food by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

Featured Articles

