The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Holdings Lowered by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Trade Desk by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 54.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $83.59. 916,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,836. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average is $63.35. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 547.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $131,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 530,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,782,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,851. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

