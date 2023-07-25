The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.2% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.03. 8,130,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,140,120. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.