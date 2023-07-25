Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) will issue its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.7 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $571.82 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06. The stock has a market cap of $220.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $664.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,730 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 49,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,295,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 211,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.