Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $28.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35. Timberland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $35.62.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

About Timberland Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 18,217.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 796.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.