Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Timberland Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $28.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35. Timberland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $35.62.
Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp
About Timberland Bancorp
Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Timberland Bancorp
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.