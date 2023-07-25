Tobam Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tobam cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,739 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Comcast were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 191.1% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 40,565 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,782 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $180.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

