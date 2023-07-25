TrueUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and $2.05 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,807,583,269 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

