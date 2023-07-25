Truist Financial Lowers Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $22.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.31.

SIX opened at $23.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $133,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,148.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,812 shares of company stock worth $314,908. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 7,180.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

