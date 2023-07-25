Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $33.49 on Friday. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72.

Insider Activity

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 18,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,229 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 414,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,661 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

