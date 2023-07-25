UDR (UDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE UDR opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. UDR has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $50.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 560.02%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.77.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
