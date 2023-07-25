UDR (UDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UDR Price Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. UDR has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $50.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 560.02%.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of UDR by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.77.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.