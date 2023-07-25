Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Cut by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.70.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

NYSE UNP traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.00. 1,048,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,945. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

