United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of UG stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

About United-Guardian

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in United-Guardian during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in United-Guardian by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.