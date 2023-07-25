Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $36.03.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Univar Solutions by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth $2,627,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Univar Solutions by 124.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

