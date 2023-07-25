Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

UBA stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.36 million, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.34.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.14 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. Equities analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.2083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.88%.

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 51.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.