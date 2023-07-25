Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,488. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.73 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

