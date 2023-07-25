VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stake Lowered by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 824.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $82.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,816 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.24.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.