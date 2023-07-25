Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.83. 223,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,936. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $166.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

