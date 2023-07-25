Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.9% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 317,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 707,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 38,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 67,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,621,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,296,583. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

