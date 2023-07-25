Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.68. The company had a trading volume of 277,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.09. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

