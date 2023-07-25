Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $227.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.90.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

