Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Garde Capital Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,703,000. Whelan Financial boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 122,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $949,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,625,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,871,000 after purchasing an additional 294,218 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 295,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164,327 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.10. 360,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,338. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.93. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.