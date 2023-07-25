Vision Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.24. 9,991,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,153,484. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $157.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

