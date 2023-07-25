Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $17.33 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,308 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.22. 5,303,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,310,884. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average is $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

