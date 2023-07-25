Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,371 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $72.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.59.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

