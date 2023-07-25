Vision Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TFS Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,726,000 after acquiring an additional 40,173 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TFS Financial by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 122,240 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TFS Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TFS Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

TFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFS Financial stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $13.58. 181,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,194. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. TFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.20 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 4.40%. Research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel F. Weir acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,475.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

(Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.