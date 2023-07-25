Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,058 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,480,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,365,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $48.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 387.11%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.