Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,136 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.7% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $11.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.15. 2,642,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $282.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.70.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

