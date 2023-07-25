Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 143 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in NVR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,863.33.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $107.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6,338.27. 7,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,604. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,816.55 and a 12 month high of $6,474.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6,005.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,595.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $116.56 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 408.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total transaction of $17,401,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,845,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

