Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,670 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $524.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $539.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $460.24 and its 200-day moving average is $395.10. The company has a market capitalization of $239.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,600 shares of company stock worth $21,640,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

